Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Smartphone/Browser RPG Gets PS4, Switch Versions

posted on by Alex Mateo
Console ports will feature new, original story

© Project 2H, Kadokawa/AltPlus Inc., ENTERGRAM
Entergram announced on Sunday that the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game will get a port for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The console ports will feature a new, original story in addition to the existing stories from the smartphone and PC versions.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2017. A PC browser version debuted that October. The game was free to play and included in-app purchases.

The smartphone and PC browser versions of the game ended service on October 28. However, these versions received new story content before shutting down.

The game inspired a short anime titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! in April 2021.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō. The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.

Source: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki game's website via Gematsu

