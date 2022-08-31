Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Smartphone Game Ends Service

Service ends on October 28

The official Twitter account for the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game is ending service on October 28 at 4:00 p.m. JST.

Sales of in-game "Shinju's Blessing" currency will end on September 30. Refund acceptance for the currency will end on January 31, 2023, with refunds scheduled to complete on February 28.

The Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki game (pictured right) launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2017. A PC version debuted that October. The game is free to play and includes in-app purchases.

The game inspired a short anime titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! in April 2021.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.