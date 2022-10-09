News
Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Smartphone/Browser RPG Gets Console Port
posted on by Egan Loo
Entergram announced on Sunday that the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game will be ported to an unspecified home console or consoles.
The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2017. A PC browser version debuted that October. The game is free to play and includes in-app purchases.
The smartphone and PC browser versions of the game will end service on October 28 at 4:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EDT). However, these current versions will receive new story content before shutting down.
The game inspired a short anime titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! in April 2021.
The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."
The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō. The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.