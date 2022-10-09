Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Smartphone/Browser RPG Gets Console Port

Smartphone/PC versions get new story content before ending on October 28

Entergram announced on Sunday that the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game will be ported to an unspecified home console or consoles.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2017. A PC browser version debuted that October. The game is free to play and includes in-app purchases.

The smartphone and PC browser versions of the game will end service on October 28 at 4:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EDT). However, these current versions will receive new story content before shutting down.

The game inspired a short anime titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! in April 2021.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the shorts.

