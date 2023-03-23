Taking in a Stray Manga Ends in 6th Volume in Fall

Nuwi Aoi's romcom manga launched in August 2020; MangaPlaza publishes in English

© Nuwi Aoi, Coamix, NTT Solmare Corp

Taking in a Stray

Shōnen o Kau

The fifth compiled book volume of Nuwi Aoi's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its sixth volume, which will ship this fall.

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Ai Morikawa lives for her work. Pulling overtime and getting home past midnight is business as usual for this Tokyo career woman. She barely has time to catch the last train every night, let alone go chasing after a potential husband. One night, an extraordinarily pretty 16-year-old boy named Nagisa shows up on Ai's doorstep, and she takes him in. Her acquaintance with Nagisa, a boy as eccentric and aloof as a cat, slowly begins to change Ai's routine... This unconventional family drama is guaranteed to soothe your heart!

Aoi launched the manga in Coamix 's Comic Zenon website in August 2020.

Source: Taking in a Stray volume 5