Return of Ultraman Actor Jiro Dan Passes Away at 74

Actor was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017

Talent management agency Alpha Agency revealed on Friday that actorpassed away on Wednesday, March 22 due to lung cancer. He was 74.

Alpha Agency added that Dan was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and that his condition had taken a turn for the worse last year.

Dan is possibly best known for his role as protagonist Hideko Go/Ultraman Jack in the 1971-1972 Return of Ultraman ( Kaettekita Ultraman ) series, the fourth in the long-running Ultra tokusatsu franchise . He has reprised the role in a number of subsequent Ultra series in the past three decades. His recent roles include Adelt Wogner Kirisaki in the 2018 live-action film adaptation of Nisekoi , and Toshimichi Kakino in the 2021 live-action series of Yuki Honda 's Tada Rikon Shitenai Dake manga. He has been prolific in films, TV shows, and stage throughout his acting career.

