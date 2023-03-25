The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy TV Anime Reveals Staff, Streams New Promo Video

Anime based on's light novels of the same name

The official website for the television anime based on Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka 's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ( Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai ) light novels revealed the anime's staff and began streaming a new promotional video on Saturday.

Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime at Passione . Takayuki Noguchi is in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen 's original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director.

©Yu Shimizu, Asagi Tohsaka／KADOKAWA／Excalibur Academy Project

The main cast includes (pictured from left to right):

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Sources: The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime's website, MoCa News



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.