New 2-Person Rock Vocal Unit EverdreaM to Perform Opening Theme for Rokudo's Bad Girls Anime

©中村勇志（秋田書店）／六道の悪女たち製作委員会

Rokudo's Bad Girls

EverdreaM

The staff of the television anime of's) manga revealed on Saturday that the newly formed rock vocal unitwill perform the anime's opening theme song titled "ENDLESS LABYRINTH."is comprised of voice actressesandwho portray Tsubaki and Mizue Tsuyukusa in the anime, respectively.

The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel on April 7 at 25:35 JST (effectively April 8 at 1:35 a.m. or April 7 at 12:35 p.m. EDT), then on MBS , BS Asahi , AT-X , and Kumamoto Kenmin Televisions .

The cast includes:

Reina Ueda will play three roles: Raino, Kazeno, and Amano, who are the Sumire triplets.

Keiya Saitō ( Baki ) is directing the anime at Satelight , and Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shin'ya Segawa ( Pastel Memories ) is designing the characters. Hideaki Onishi is handling sub-character design, and Hiroyuki Taiga ( Transformers: Robots in Disguise , FUUTO PI ) is in charge of mechanical designs. Yasuyoshi Uetsu ( Triage X ) and Tomoaki Chishima are credited for prop design.

Kenichi Tajiri ( The tale of outcasts ) is the art director, and Yoshimi Kawakami ( Fairy Tail ) is the color key artist. Yūjirō Yamane ( Bodacious Space Pirates ) is the compositing director of photography, and Shūji Matsumoto ( Girly Air Force ) is editing. Hiroshi Yamamoto ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! ) is the sound director.

Nakamura launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2016, and ended it in April 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's 26th and final compiled book volume in June 2021.

The manga follows Tо̄suke Rokudо̄, a timid high school boy who gets bullied by delinquents. He receives a scroll from his late grandfather, leaving a mark on his forehead. The mark's effect causes a delinquent girl named Ranna Himawari to fall in love with him.

Sources: PR Times, MoCa News