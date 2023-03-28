Azuki Launches Gloomy Bear: Apocalyptic Love Manga in English on April 4

1-shot manga based on Mori Chack's character to be available on's website; iOS, Android app

Gloomy Bear: Apocalyptic Love

Azuki

announced on Tuesday that it will digitally publishand'smanga based on Mori Chack's Gloomy Bear character in English on April 4. The one-shot manga will be available on's website as well as on its iOS and Android applications.

Azuki describes the manga's story:

A young man and woman have kept keychains as mementos of each other, even after they drifted apart. But one day, when they find themselves under attack by zombies, the keychains come to life to protect them! Can Gloomy Bear and All-Purpose Bunny defeat the zombies and bring the two back together?

Mori Chack created the Gloomy Bear character in 2000. The illustrator also created characters such as Podolly and Kumakikai.

The Itazura Guma no Gloomy ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ) television anime series premiered in April 2021. The anime celebrated the 20th anniversary of the character. Mori had released a "trial" animated short for the character in 2014.



