Gloomy Bear Character Gets TV Anime in April 2021
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Staff for Chack Mori's Gloomy Bear character revealed on Monday that the character will get a television anime series that will premiere in April 2021 titled Itazura Guma no Gloomy (Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly). The anime will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the character. The anime's YouTube channel is streaming a promotional video for the anime, featuring English subtitles.
Kōichi Yamadera will voice Gloomy in the series. Natsuki Hanae will play Gloomy's owner Pitty. Takehiro Kubota (assistant director for ID: INVADED) will direct the anime.
Mori previously released a "trial" animated short for the character in 2014.
