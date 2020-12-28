Gloomy Bear Character Gets TV Anime in April 2021

Staff for Chack Mori's Gloomy Bear character revealed on Monday that the character will get a television anime series that will premiere in April 2021 titled Itazura Guma no Gloomy ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ). The anime will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the character. The anime's YouTube channel is streaming a promotional video for the anime, featuring English subtitles.

Kōichi Yamadera will voice Gloomy in the series. Natsuki Hanae will play Gloomy's owner Pitty. Takehiro Kubota (assistant director for ID: INVADED ) will direct the anime.

Mori previously released a "trial" animated short for the character in 2014.