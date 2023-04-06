Manga Creator Rumiko Takahashi Knighted by France

© Rumiko Takahashi

The French government conferred the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) decoration on manga creatoron Thursday. Takahashi received the decoration at the France ambassador's residence in Tokyo.

Since making her debut in 1978, Takahashi has created such manga as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . In her career of over four decades, many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Takahashi ended her RIN-NE manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in December 2017. The 40th and final compiled volume of the manga shipped in Japan in January 2018. She launched a new manga titled MAO in May 2019.

Takahashi was inducted in to the Harvey Awards' Hall of Fame in 2021. She was similarly inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame in 2018.

Takahashi received the fall 2020 Medal with Purple Ribbon from the Japanese government.

Other Japanese citizens who have received the French honor include manga creators Jiro Taniguchi , Leiji Matsumoto , Katsuhiro Otomo , Akira Toriyama , and Go Nagai ; filmmaker and actor Takeshi Kitano (" Beat Takeshi "); Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata ; and video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto .

Source: Comic Natalie