Ranma 1/2, Inuyasha Creator Rumiko Takahashi Receives Japan's Medal with Purple Ribbon

Award given for excellence in academic, artistic fields

The Japanese government announced on Monday that manga creator Rumiko Takahashi is receiving the fall 2020 Medal with Purple Ribbon. The medal is awarded to "individuals who have contributed to academic and artistic developments, improvements and accomplishments."

Since making her debut in 1978, Takahashi has created such manga as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . In her career of over four decades, many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Takahashi ended her RIN-NE manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in December 2017. The 40th and final compiled volume of the manga shipped in Japan in January 2018. She launched a new manga titled MAO in May 2019. Takahashi's Inuyasha manga is also inspiring a currently airing anime spinoff titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ), which premiered on October 3.

Past recipients of the honor include:



Manga creator Shigeru Mizuki in 1991

Fujio Akatsuka in 1998

Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata in 1999

Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto in 2001

Manga creator Tetsuya Chiba in 2002

Composer and Studio Ghibli 's frequent collaborator Joe Hisaishi in 2009

Only Yesterday singer Harumi Miyako in 2010

Manga creator Ryohei Saigan in 2010

Manga creator Moto Hagio in 2012

Manga creator and anime director Katsuhiro Otomo in 2013

Manga creator Keiko Takemiya in 2014

Anime director Keiichi Hara in 2018

Manga creator Osamu Akimoto in 2019



Crypton Future Media President and virtual idol Hatsune Miku's figurative "father" Hiroyuki Itō also received a Medal with Blue Ribbon in 2013. The medal is "awarded to individuals who have made prosperous efforts in the areas of public welfare and education."

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun via Hachima Kikō