Natsume Confirms Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Game for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Game launches later this year

Natsume confirmed on Thursday that Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos , the next game in the Harvest Moon series, will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year.

©Natsume

The game will take place in the land of Anthos, home to the Harvest Sprites and the Harvest Goddess. Ten years ago, an eruption separated the villages and people. Providence Village is a multicultural hub and refuge for those caught outside their villages during the eruption. Players can grow crops, take care of animals, and befriend pets. New characters include Westley, the leader of Providence Village, and his younger sister Vivi.

Natsume and Rising Star Games' Harvest Moon: One World game launched in March 2021 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game was originally slated to launch in fall 2020.

Natsume released Harvest Moon: Light of Hope for Switch and PlayStation 4 in May 2018, and for iOS and Android in September 2018. Natsume's Harvest Moon: Mad Dash game launched in North America and Europe for the Switch and PS4 in October 2019.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the Bokujō Monogatari franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, XSEED cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Source: Natsume via Gematsu