Ranking of Kings Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga's return date undecided

©Sōsuke Tōka

The 230/231st chapter of's) manga revealed last Saturday that the manga is going on hiatus for a while. It did not reveal when the series would return.

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. BookLive is releasing the manga in English. The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 12.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2021, and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

The Ōsama Ranking: Yūki no Takarabako (Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage) anime will premiere in April 2023. While the staff describes the anime as a "special episode," and while the staff have not yet announced an episode count for the anime, the website states the anime will premiere on April 13 on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block and will air "every Thursday at 24:55," confirming that the show will be more than just one episode in length. The new anime will tell a story that has not been seen in the original anime, and it will feature a returning cast and staff.

Source: Manga Hack