Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Theatrical Anime's Trailer Reveals August 4 Debut

Kyoto Animation announced on Friday that Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , the planned theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc of its Sound! Euphonium anime, will open in Japan on August 4 in 74 theaters. Kyoto Animation is also streaming a new trailer for the anime.

Kyoto Animation also revealed a new visual, and revealed that Ayaka Ohashi will voice the character Tsubame Kamaya in the film. Additionally, TRUE will perform the film's theme song "Ensemble."

Kyoto Animation

previously teased that the "Ensemble Concert" arc would get a "medium-length" anime (longer than a short, shorter than a feature). The anime will have both theatrical screenings and a Blu-ray Disc release.

Tatsuya Ishihara is returning to direct the anime at Kyoto Animation . Taichi Ogawa is the assistant director, Jukki Hanada is writing the script, Shoko Ikeda is designing the characters, Kazumi Ikeda is the chief animation director, and Akito Matsuda is composing the music.

Kyoto Animation 's adaptation of Kumiko's third year in high school will air in 2024.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Note: The next paragraph contains spoilers for the novels.

In the novels, the band once again focuses on getting gold at Nationals. Kumiko is the new band president, with her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamaoto as vice president, and Reina Kousaka as the drum major. As with the previous year, new first years enter the band with their own quirks, chief among them being Maya Kuroe, a euphonium player from Seira Girls School. Maya is a formidable presence in the school competition circuit, and Sapphire's former school.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.