Michiteru Kusaba's The Ninth Wave Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about "Fisheries Science Club" launched in 2017

© Michiteru Kusaba, Shogakukan

Daiku no Hatō

The Ninth Wave

This year's 20th issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's) manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's 22nd issue on April 26.

Kusaba launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd volume on March 16.

The story revolves around Minato Ebihara, a modern high school boy from the city, who sets out for the city of Isahaya in Nagasaki for the anniversary of his father's death. A chance encounter with a girl by the sea changes his fate. The story of youth and romance begins with the backdrop of the university's "Fisheries Science Club."

Kusaba serialized the first Fantasista manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1999 to 2004, and Shogakukan published 25 compiled volumes. The manga follows a boy named Teppei Sakamoto as he strives for greatness on his high school soccer team. The sequel to the series, Fantasista Stella , resumed the story in the same magazine in 2012, and Shogakukan published the 14th and final volume in 2015. The manga inspired three OAV episodes, which shipped with the manga's eighth, ninth, and 10th volumes.