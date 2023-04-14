The Faraway Paladin Anime's 2nd Season Reveals 1st Promo Video, Fall Debut

2nd season gets new director, studios; new cast for adult Will

The official website for the television anime of Kanata Yanagino 's The Faraway Paladin ( Saihate no Paladin ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the show's second season will premiere this fall. The site also revealed the show's first promotional video, main staff, main cast, and teaser visual. The second season is titled Saihate no Paladin : Tetsusabi no Yama no Ō (The Faraway Paladin: The King of the Iron Rust Mountain)

Shōya Chiba will voice Will as an adult. Maki Kawase is still credited as the voice of Will as a young child and as a boy, reprising the role from the first season.

Returning cast members include:

Akira Iwanaga ( The Morose Mononokean , Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest second season) is the new director of the anime at OLM and Sunrise Beyond ( Children's Playground Entertainment animated the first season). Tatsuya Takahashi ( Wise Man's Grandchild , World’s End Harem , Eromanga Sensei ) is again overseeing the series scripts. Tatsuya Arai ( KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) is a new character designer alongside returning character designer Koji Haneda . Ryuuichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi from MONACA are returning to compose the music.

The first anime season premiered in October 2021, and Crunchyroll is streamed the series as it aired.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels and Mutsumi Okuhashi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a city of the dead, long since ruined and far from human civilization, lives a single human child. His name is Will, and he's being raised by three undead: the hearty skeletal warrior, Blood; the graceful mummified priestess, Mary; and the crotchety spectral sorcerer, Gus. The three pour love into the boy, and teach him all they know. But one day, Will starts to wonder: "Who am I?" Will must unravel the mysteries of this faraway dead man's land, and unearth the secret pasts of the undead. He must learn the love and mercy of the good gods, and the bigotry and madness of the bad. And when he knows it all, the boy will take his first step on the path to becoming a Paladin. "I promised you. It's gonna take a while, but I'll tell you everything. This is the story of the deaths of many heroes. It's the story of how we died, and it's the reason you grew up here."

Yanagino launched light novel series with illustrations by Kususaga Rin in March 2016, and Overlap Bunko publishes the novels in print in Japan.