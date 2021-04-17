The Faraway Paladin Light Novels Get TV Anime in October

A website opened on Saturday to announce that author Kanata Yanagino and illustrator Kususaga Rin 's The Faraway Paladin ( Saihate no Paladin ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in October.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , World’s End Harem , Maesetsu! Opening Act ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Wise Man's Grandchild , World’s End Harem , Eromanga Sensei ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda ( Scar-red Rider XechS , Initial D Legend trilogy) is designing the characters.

The show stars:

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels and Mutsumi Okuhashi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a city of the dead, long since ruined and far from human civilization, lives a single human child. His name is Will, and he's being raised by three undead: the hearty skeletal warrior, Blood; the graceful mummified priestess, Mary; and the crotchety spectral sorcerer, Gus. The three pour love into the boy, and teach him all they know. But one day, Will starts to wonder: "Who am I?" Will must unravel the mysteries of this faraway dead man's land, and unearth the secret pasts of the undead. He must learn the love and mercy of the good gods, and the bigotry and madness of the bad. And when he knows it all, the boy will take his first step on the path to becoming a Paladin. "I promised you. It's gonna take a while, but I'll tell you everything. This is the story of the deaths of many heroes. It's the story of how we died, and it's the reason you grew up here."

Yanagino launched light novel series with illustrations by Rin in March 2016, and Overlap Bunko publishes the novels in print in Japan.