Gosu Webtoon Gets Japanese-S. Korean Animated Adaptation

and' subsidiary Studio N (live-action) announced on Monday that they are producing a Japanese-South Korean animated adaptation of Giun Ryu and Mun Jeong Hoo'swebtoon comic.

Line Webtoon publishes the comic in English, and it describes the story:

When his master dies, Gang Yong pledges to avenge his teacher at all costs. After training his martial arts skills in seclusion, Gang Yong sets off to hunt down the traitors and make them pay! But when he gets to town, he discovers they're... already dead? Well, what's he supposed to do now?!

Giun Ryu and Mun Jeong Hoo launched the comic in Naver in 2015, and just ended the series on February 23. The manga is also available in English, Chinese, and Japanese, and has garnered 1.4 billion views.

Naver Webtoons has previously produced anime adaptations of South Korean webtoons, including The God of High School and Tower of God .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web