Hifumi Ends Shijūshichi Taisen Manga

Action comedy manga about warring local gods launched in 2016

© Hifumi, Kodansha

Shijūshichi Taisen

'sapp published the final chapter of's(47th War) manga on Thursday. The manga's story follows local gods of each Japanese prefecture as they battle to rule in Japan's capital.

Hifumi launched the manga on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in 2016. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2017, and the eighth volume in May 2020.

The manga then moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in August 2021. Kodansha re-printed the manga's first eight volumes starting in December 2021, and continued publishing the manga's succeeding volumes. Kodansha will publish the manga's 14th and final volume on May 9.

The manga won the top spot in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election" in 2018.

Hifumi launched the Now Playing manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2015. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final volume in May 2016. Yen Press licensed the manga and released all four volumes digitally.