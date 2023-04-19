Tomohiro Yokomaku, Taishi Mori Resume Radiation House Manga

Manga went on hiatus in magazine's 7th issue in February

© Tomohiro Yokomaku, Taishi Mori, Shueisha

andresumed serialization of theirmanga after a hiatus in this year's 10th issue of'smagazine on Wednesday.

The manga went on hiatus due to Mori's poor health on February 29. It had previously gone on hiatus in July 2020, and resumed serialization in November 2020.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on February 17. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered in October 2021.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.