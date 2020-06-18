Radiation House Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga about medical radiology experts launched in October 2015, inspired live-action series in 2019

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga will go on hiatus beginning with the next issue.

The manga centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use X-rays and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 17. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in April 2019.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in theaters in February 2015.