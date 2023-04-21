BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Game Releases for Xbox on April 26

Special edition release includes base game, its 2.0 update, all previously released DLC

Image courtesy of Arc System Works

Arc System Works announced on Tuesday that its BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition game will release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass on April 26. The release will include the base game and its 2.0 update, and the following previously released DLC:

Additional Character Pack Vol.1: Platinum=the=Trinity, Kanji Tatsumi, Orie Ballardiae

Additional Character Pack Vol.2: Jubei, Aegis, Carmine

Additional Character Pack Vol.3: Hakumen, Naoto Shirogane, Vatista

Additional Character Pack Vol.4: Izayoi, Mitsuru Kirijo, Merkava

Additional Character Pack Vol.5: Mai Natsume, Akihiko Sanada, Yuzuriha

Additional Character Pack Vol.6: Nine=The=Phantom, Labrys, Mika

Additional Character Pack Vol.7: Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, Heart Aino

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: Blake

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: Yang

Additional Color Set 1

Additional Color Set 2

Additional Color Set 3

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is a crossover between Arc System Works ' BlazBlue and Persona 4 Arena fighting games, French Bread's Under Night In-Birth game, and Rooster Teeth 's RWBY franchise . The game later added characters from Arcana Heart, Senran Kagura Estival Versus , and Akatsuki Blitzkampf .

Arc System Works originally launched the two-versus-two game in Japan and Asia in May 2018. Arc System Works America released the game with an English dub in North America in June 2018, and PQube released the game in Europe later that same month. The game also launched on Steam in June 2018.

Arc System Works announced the game for Xbox consoles and platforms last September.

Source: Press release