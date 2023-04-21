Kakegurui Twin Spinoff Manga Ends on May 22

© Katsura Saiki, Homura Kawamoto, Tōru Naomura, Square Enix, Yen Press

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga spinoff will end in the magazine's next issue on May 22.

Yen Press licensed the spinoff manga. It describes the story:

A year before Yumeko Jabami graced the hallowed halls of Hyakkou Private Academy, Mary Saotome got her own start at the gambling-addicted school. Can this normal girl achieve her own rags-to-riches story through wits and luck? Find out in this prequel to the mega-popular Kakegurui !

The manga is a spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga. The spinoff launched in Gangan Joker in September 2015. Square Enix published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in September 2022. Yen Press published the manga's 12th volume in December 2022.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan in March 2021. The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series in August 2022.

Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler launched in Gangan Joker in March 2014. Square Enix shipped the 16th volume of the series in September 2022. Yen Press licensed the series for digital release.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks has licensed both seasons, and released the seasons on home video with an English dub.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2022 after two COVID-19 delays.