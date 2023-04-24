Mitsuo Iso's Orbital Children Films Get Manga Adaptation

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website announced on Friday that Mitsuo Iso 's The Orbital Children ( Chikyūgai Shōnen Shōjo ) original two-part anime film project will get a manga adaptation, which will launch on the website on May 12. Gaku Tanigaki will draw the manga, and Tanigaki posted a commemorative illustration on Friday.

The anime film screened in two parts in Japan in 2022. The first part opened in January 2022, and the second part in February 2022. The film also had a simultaneous release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

The story begins in the year 2045, when AI has advanced and anyone can travel into space. Children born on the moon and children from Earth who are on a trip to space meet at the Japanese-built space station, "Anshin." But their future is decided by the Seven Poem. This new six-episode series, a youthful, futuristic anime reminiscent of “ Coil - A Circle of Children ,” will start streaming worldwide from Friday, January 28, 2022!

Iso announced the anime at the Anime Central convention in 2018. Iso is credited for the original work, and also directed and scripted the anime. Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G , Overman King Gainer ) drew the character designs. Toshiyuki Inoue was the main animator on the project. Other staff members include art director Yusuke Ikeda , color designer Miho Tanaka , composer Rei Ishizuka , and sound director Youji Shimizu .

The studio Production +h. was established specifically to make the anime film, and Avex Pictures and ASMIK Ace contributed funding.

