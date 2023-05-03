Magical Girl Magical Destroyers Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official website for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers ( Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers ), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , revealed on Wednesday two more cast members and their characters, who will appear on the anime's fifth episode on Friday.

The new cast includes:

Kenta Miyake as Marcus, a suspicious foreigner, who says he's on the side of the otaku heroes

© Magical Destroyers Committee

Shigeru Chiba as Chōgō-shi, a mysterious man who creates a "medicine" that can enhance the abilities of magical girls

© Magical Destroyers Committee

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The anime is also streaming a two-part radio program titled "Uranikodō Kinkyū Kikaku! ' Otaku -tachi ni Yoru Zenryoku Talk Radio'" (Uranikodō Emergency Project! "All-Out Radio Talk Show by Otaku ") on YouTube. The first part streamed on Wednesday, and the second part will stream on Thursday at 12 noon JST. The radio show is hosted by Tomokazu Sugita and Tetsu Inada , who play the roles of Old Leader and Anime Otaku , respectively.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7 in the Animeism programming block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

©Magical Destroyers Committee

Kiratto Pri☆Chan

Aimi

Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects.) is directing the anime at).action director,assistant director) is the assistant director.episode scriptwriter) is in charge of the series' scripts. Blue's voice actressperforms the opening theme song "MAGICAL DESTROYER," and composer Akira Hashiba's artist unitperforms the ending theme song "Gospelion in a classic love."

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."

The franchise is also getting a smartphone game titled Magical Girl Destroyers Kai . The game will feature the anime's heroines Anarchy, Blue, and Pink. Sumire Uesaka will voice a new heroine for the game named Peace. She is also performing the game's theme song "Rebellion." A pre-registration campaign began on February 1.