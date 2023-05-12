DLsite, Ci-en, pixiv FANBOX, Fantia Ban AI-Generated Content

Bans all took place in past 2 days

Japanese content websites DLsite, Ci-en, pixiv FANBOX, and Fantia have all banned or restricted AI-generated content on their platforms in the past two days.

All four sites state the ban as "temporary," although the announcements do not state how long the ban will last. The ban on Eisys' sites DLsite and Ci-en is only for AI-generated manga, CG illustrations, videos, and content relating to these. Both sites will still allow content with partial AI assistance on novels and games. DLsite is a digital retail site that focuses on otaku -oriented games, manga, illustrations, and audio content. Ci-en is a patronage platform, similar to Patreon, where fans can subscribe and pay creators, who upload content exclusively for fans.

The bans on pixiv FANBOX and Fantia are for all AI-generated content. pixiv FANBOX and Fantia are similar patronage sites to Ci-en.

All four sites note in their statements that the bans are to protect content creators and to stem the large amount of monetized AI-generated content that has been uploaded on the platforms over the past months.

