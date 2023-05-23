The 6th Loop: I'm Finally Free of Auto Mode in this Otome Game Manga Ends with 6th Volume

Isekai fantasy-otome game manga launched in 2020

Amazon is listing the sixth compiled book volume of's), the manga adaptation ofand's light novel of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship in Japan on July 12.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga site and app publishes the manga digitally. Manga UP! describes the story:

Our protagonist has been reincarnated into the world of an otome game as the villainess "Mariabell Tempest", a noble lady with a dreadful personality. Whenever the game's heroine reaches a happy ending, Mariabell would face a bad ending involving her being disgraced, going missing, or even dying. On top of that, the enabled ‘auto-mode’ is preventing Mariabell from choosing her own decisions however and whenever she wants. But on the 6th loop of the game, the the "auto-mode" causing her inevitable fate finally deactivates! Now, in order to survive and live peacefully, Mariabell will have to take advantage of her knowledge and experience from the past five loops! The manga version of the popular fantasy-otome game reincarnation novel is finally here!

Subaru launched the manga on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in July 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fifth volume on March 10.

Soratani launched the original Otome Game Roku-shū-me, Auto Mode ga Kiremashita. light novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2015. Frontier Works published the light novel's first volume, with illustration by Futaba in May 2017, and the third volume on August 2018.



