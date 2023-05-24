Saru Hashino Launches Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ Anime Film's Manga Adaptation

First chapter published on Wednesday

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website launched Saru Hashino 's manga adaptation of the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ anime film trilogy on Wednesday.

Image via Saru Hashino's Twitter account © SHUEISHA Inc., Saru Hashino

Hashino previously wrote the manga adaptation of the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television anime. The manga adaptation launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in December 2016, and ended in April 2019. Shueisha published five compiled book volumes of the manga. Hashino also drew a five-volume manga adaptation of the Psycho-Pass 2 television anime.

The Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ trilogy's first film titled "Yuki no Maki" (Snow Story), opened in Japan in May 2022. The second film "Tsuki no Maki" (Moon Story) opened in July 2022, and the third film titled "Hana no Maki" (Flower Story) opened in September.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, Comic Natalie