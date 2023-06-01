Bungo Stray Dogs Anime's 5th Season Reveals July 12 Debut in 2nd Promo Video

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday that the fifth season of the anime based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga will premiere on July 12. The company is also streaming a second promotional video for the anime.

The show will premiere on July 12 on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and TV Aichi , and on July 13 on BS11 and KBS Kyoto . The show will stream starting on July 12 on d Anime Store .

GRANRODEO will perform the show's opening theme song "Kurogane no Ori" (Iron Cell), and Luck Life will perform the ending theme song "Kiseki" (Trails).

©Kafka ASAGIRI,Sango HARUKAWA/KADOKAWA/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

will stream the new season as it airs, and it describes the series:

The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan on January 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub.

The returning main staff for the fourth season included director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono (Ryūnosuke Akutagawa), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) also returned. The same cast and staff are returning for the fifth season.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.