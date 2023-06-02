Pokémon Horizons Anime Casts Eri Kitamura, Kazuya Nakai

We have the latest on all things Dragon Quest, including Adventure of Dai jumping into the gaming world. Plus: Nintendo Force kickstarts a book on Satoru Iwata's legacy, Tokimemo news, and more!

― Welcome back, everyone! I'd like you all to know I've been making slight progress on a chain of floating islands near a castle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 . With any luck, I'll be storming that castle by July....