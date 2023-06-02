News
Pokémon Horizons Anime Casts Eri Kitamura, Kazuya Nakai
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the Pokémon anime revealed on Friday two new cast members for Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the new anime in the Pokémon franchise. They will appear in the series' 10th episode on June 9.
The anime premiered on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond."
The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.
Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.
Sources: Pokémon anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie