Ikuo Hachiya, Hinomaru Sumo's Kawada Each Launch New Manga in Shonen Jump

© Kawada, Shueisha

Weekly Shonen Jump

This year's 28th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatand Ikuo Hachiya will each launch a new manga inin the next two weeks.

Kawada 's new manga is titled Asumi Kakeru , and it will launch in the magazine's 29th issue on June 19. The manga will center on MMA (mixed martial arts) and will revolve around a timid young boy named Nito.

Hachiya's new manga is titled Ice Head Gil , and it will launch in the 30th issue on June 26. The "ice and snow fantasy battle" manga centers on Gil, who ran away from the imperial capital and now lives on an island.

Kawada launched the Hinomaru Sumo manga (pictured at right) in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2014, and ended the series in July 2019. Kawada published an epilogue chapter for the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2019.

The manga inspired a 24-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

Hachiya previously published a one-shot manga on the Shonen Jump+ service in May 2022 titled "Seiryū no Magoi" (Black Carp of the Clear Stream).

