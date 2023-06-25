News
Spy Classroom Anime 2nd Season's New Video Reveals July 13 Premiere
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Takemachi's Spy Classroom (Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room) light novel series debuted the main visual, and main promotional video during its live-stream "Information Mission Debriefing From Kagerō Palace" on Sunday. The video reveas the July 13 premiere of the anime's second season.
The second season will premiere in Japan on July 13 on the AT-X channel at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), then on TOKYO MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. The anime will also premiere on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services in Japan on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST.
The livestream also revealed the franchise's collaboration with Sanrio characters.
The first episode (13th in the overall series) of the anime's second season titled "#13 MISSION: Bōga (Ecstacy) I" will get an online advance screening on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube Channel on July 7, at 8:00 p.m. JST.The first season premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The first season is being rebroadcast on Tokyo MX starting on April 19.
The second season's returning cast includes:
- Sora Amamiya as Lily
- Yuichiro Umehara as Klaus
- Miku Itō as Grete
- Nao Tōyama as Sibylla
- Aoi Yūki as Monika
- Sumire Uesaka as Thea
- Ayane Sakura as Sara
- Tomori Kusunoki as Annett
- Inori Minase as Erna
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Frame Arms Girl, Hayate the Combat Butler, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU) is returning to direct the anime at the studio feel., and Shinichi Inotsume (Gangsta., Hayate the Combat Butler, PERSONA 5 the Animation) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita (Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, Forest of Piano, Girlish Number) is again designing the characters. nonoc will return to perform the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and sajou no hana will perform the ending theme song "Nuisance."
Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:
Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!
Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.
Source: Spy Classroom anime's livestream and website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.