Spy Classroom Anime 2nd Season's New Video Reveals July 13 Premiere

2nd season's episode 1 gets online advance screening on July 7

The staff for the television anime of Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room ) light novel series debuted the main visual, and main promotional video during its live-stream "Information Mission Debriefing From Kagerō Palace" on Sunday. The video reveas the July 13 premiere of the anime's second season.

© 竹町・トマリ／KADOKAWA／「スパイ教室」製作委員会

The second season will premiere in Japan on July 13 on the AT-X channel at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), then on TOKYO MX , BS NTV , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The anime will also premiere on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services in Japan on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

The livestream also revealed the franchise 's collaboration with Sanrio characters.

© 竹町・トマリ／KADOKAWA／「スパイ教室」製作委員会

The first episode (13th in the overall series) of the anime's second season titled "#13 MISSION: Bōga (Ecstacy) I" will get an online advance screening on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube Channel on July 7, at 8:00 p.m. JST.

© 竹町・トマリ／KADOKAWA／「スパイ教室」製作委員会

©竹町・トマリ/KADOKAWA/「スパイ教室」製作委員会

Tokyo MX

The first season premiered in Japan on January 5, and streamed the anime as it aired. The first season is being rebroadcast onstarting on April 19.

The second season's returning cast includes:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is returning to direct the anime at the studio feel., and Shinichi Inotsume (Gangsta., Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is again designing the characters. nonoc will return to perform the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and sajou no hana will perform the ending theme song "Nuisance."

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



Source: Spy Classroom anime's livestream and website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.