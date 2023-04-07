Spy Classroom Anime Gets 2nd Season Premiering in July

1st season gets rebroadcast starting on April 19

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime is getting a second season that will premiere in July. The staff revealed a teaser video and a teaser visual for the second season.

©竹町・トマリ/KADOKAWA/「スパイ教室」製作委員会

The first season premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The first season is being rebroadcast on Tokyo MX starting on April 19.

The second season's returning cast includes:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is returning to direct the anime at the studio feel. , and Shinichi Inotsume ( Gangsta. , Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is again designing the characters.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



