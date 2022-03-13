Spy Classroom Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime

The live-streamed " Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022" event announced on Sunday that Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.





Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Sora Amamiya and Yuichiro Umehara are reprising their roles of Lily and Klaus, respectively, from the light novels' earlier promotional video and bonus voice drama.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is directing the anime at the studio feel. , and Shinichi Inotsume (Gangsta., Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters.

Takemachi launches the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020, and it currently has six main volumes and two short story volumes. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.

Source: Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022