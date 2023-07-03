Toei, Toei Animation Establish New Flare Creators Company

Flare Creators to plan, produce original content

Toei and Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that they have established the new company Flare Creators as of June 28. The company will handle planning, marketing, production, advertising, and business development for original content, which includes 2D and 3DCG anime, live-action, television works, films, and games. Flare Creators will utilize both Toei and Toei Animation , and it will gather creators for creating works for Japan and around the world.

Image via Toei Animation

Flare Creators will take the initiative in IP management by actively working on production and pre-production. It will also cooperate with partners. In addition, the company will promote the adaptation of manga and novels into films, as well as rebrand plans for existing IPs.

According to the company, the name "Flare," referring to flashes and flames caused by explosions in the atmosphere around the sun, represents the group's strengths to create projects that will impact the world.

Hiromi Kitazaki , who joined Toei Animation in 2001 and is now an advisor to the company, will be the new company's representative director. Toshiyuki Matsui ( The First Slam Dunk ) will serve as executive producer.

Sources: Toei Animation, Comic Natalie