Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia Nominated for Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

The Holywood Critics Association's revealed the nominations for its 2023 TV Awards on Tuesday. The My Hero Academia anime's season 6 and Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 are nominated under the "Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie" category. They are competing against Animaniacs, Central Park, Harley Quinn, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll shared with ANN that the specific My Hero Academia episode nominated for the category is "Deku vs. Class A," the season's 23rd episode (the 136th overall episode of the entire series). Due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the awards presentation has been delayed from August 12-13 to dates to be determined.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia premiered in October 2022. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 ( Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 ) aired as a one-hour special on March 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Hulu also streamed the anime.

Sources: Email correspondence, Awards Watch (Erik Anderson)