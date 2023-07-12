News
Manga UP! Adds Chisaki Kanai's 'My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress' Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga centering on war between humanity, supernatural creatures launched in Japan in July 2021
Manga UP! Global began releasing Chisaki Kanai's My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress (Boku no Noroi no Kyūketsuki) manga on Wednesday.
The company describes the series:
The world is full of vampires, supernatural creatures who drain the blood from humans without mercy. Fighting such beings is the foundation of Isuzu Osaka's life, but with humanity losing the war, desperate times call for desperate measures. To protect his friends, Isuzu sets out to strike a deal with Baroque—a powerful vampiress whose beauty is said to drive all who gaze upon her mad…
Kanai launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in July 2021. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 12. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.
Source: Email correspondence