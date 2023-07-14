Mecha-Ude Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast, 2024 Debut

The official website for the full-fledged anime of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project revealed the anime's main staff, cast, 2024 debut, and first promotional video on Friday.

The anime stars:

Okamoto is the original creator, and is directing the anime (under the name Okamoto) at the up-and-coming Fukuoka-based TriF Studio . Yasuhiro Nakanishi from TriF is overseeing the series scripts, and Terumi Nishi and Yoko Uchida are the character designers. Nurikabe is the Mecha-Ude designer and concept artist. Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and DAIKI from AWSM are composing the music.

Hiroshi Matsuyama from CyberConnect2 is the general supervisor, Shūichi Asō from TriF Studio is the animation producer, and Tetsuya Kinoshita from Pony Canyon is the producer.

The project's production team released a pilot anime video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song¯ "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending in March 2018.

Pony Canyon announced in September 2022 that the project was getting a full-fledged anime series. Anime Expo hosted the world premiere of the anime's first episode on July 2.

Yoshino Koyoka ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo ) launched the manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022.

Azuki began releasing the manga in English under the title Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms on July 2, and it describes the story:

Kitakagami City is a pretty normal town... except that some people have gotten their hands on Mecha-Ude: powerful, sentient mechanical beings attached to the limbs of their hosts. When middle school kid Hikaru accidentally activates Alma, a mysterious Mecha-Ude with no memory of his past, he forms an unlikely connection with the talking arm. But where did Alma come from? And why are shadowy secret organizations and corporate assassins with deadly Mecha-Ude of their own suddenly chasing Hikaru down, hell-bent on stealing Alma? Hikaru and Alma must learn to work together to uncover the truth behind Alma's identity and prevent him from ending up in the wrong hands (or on the wrong arm)!