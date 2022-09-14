News
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Project Gets Full-Fledged Anime Series, Manga
posted on by Egan Loo
Pony Canyon announced on Thursday that a full-fledge anime series of Sae Okamoto's Mecha-Ude project is launching.
Yoshino Koyoka (Aria the Scarlet Ammo) is also starting a weekly manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services with three free chapters on Thursday.
OKAMOTO'S TriF Studio posted a documentary video which teases the full-fledged anime and profiles the studio itself:
Pony Canyon describes the project's story:
The story of the anime revolves around two youths. Hikaru has been enjoying his normal school days in middle school and Alma is a Mecha-Ude Wielder who can be activated when he is attached to human beings. There are exciting adventures and battles following the two of them in the story.
Okamoto and a "small group of production team members" have been working on the project, with Okamoto directing at TriF Studio. She worked as an animator on Sushi Police, Danchi Tomoo, and Tenkai Knights, among other titles. The project's current animation producer is TriF Studio's Shūichi Asō and Pony Canyon's producer Tetsuya Kinoshita also serves as a producer.
The production team already released a pilot video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song¯ "Alone."
The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending on March 10, 2018.
Source: Press release