Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Project Gets Full-Fledged Anime Series, Manga

Pony Canyon announced on Thursday that a full-fledge anime series of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project is launching.

Yoshino Koyoka ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo ) is also starting a weekly manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services with three free chapters on Thursday.

OKAMOTO'S TriF Studio posted a documentary video which teases the full-fledged anime and profiles the studio itself:

Pony Canyon describes the project's story:

The story of the anime revolves around two youths. Hikaru has been enjoying his normal school days in middle school and Alma is a Mecha -Ude Wielder who can be activated when he is attached to human beings. There are exciting adventures and battles following the two of them in the story.

Okamoto and a "small group of production team members" have been working on the project, with Okamoto directing at TriF Studio . She worked as an animator on Sushi Police , Danchi Tomoo , and Tenkai Knights , among other titles. The project's current animation producer is TriF Studio 's Shūichi Asō and Pony Canyon 's producer Tetsuya Kinoshita also serves as a producer.

The production team already released a pilot video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song¯ "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending on March 10, 2018.



Source: Press release