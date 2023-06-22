Azuki Releases Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Manga in English

Manga to debut in English on same day as anime's debut at

Azuki announced on Thursday that it will release the Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms manga adaptation of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project in English worldwide except in Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Azuki will debut the manga on July 2, and will debut a new chapter every Wednesday afterward.

Image courtesy of Azuki

Azuki describes the manga:

Kitakagami City is a pretty normal town... except that some people have gotten their hands on Mecha-Ude: powerful, sentient mechanical beings attached to the limbs of their hosts. When middle school kid Hikaru accidentally activates Alma, a mysterious Mecha-Ude with no memory of his past, he forms an unlikely connection with the talking arm. But where did Alma come from? And why are shadowy secret organizations and corporate assassins with deadly Mecha-Ude of their own suddenly chasing Hikaru down, hell-bent on stealing Alma? Hikaru and Alma must learn to work together to uncover the truth behind Alma's identity and prevent him from ending up in the wrong hands (or on the wrong arm)!

Yoshino Koyoka ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo ) launched the manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022.

The project's production team released a pilot anime video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song¯ "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending in March 2018.

Pony Canyon announced in September that the project was getting a full-fledge anime series. Anime Expo will host the world premiere of the anime's first episode on July 2 at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

