×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, August 8 Netflix Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hiroyuki Sawano, Akihito Okano collaborate on theme song "odd:I"

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Friday for the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh), the all-new two-part anime film project for Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) manga. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "odd:I" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Akihito Okano, and also reveals the film's August 8 worldwide debut on Netflix.

edinburgh2
© 鈴木央・講談社／2021「劇場版 七つの大罪 怨嗟のエジンバラ」製作委員会

fdaie8ex0aaz_es
© 鈴木央・講談社／2021「劇場版 七つの大罪 怨嗟のエジンバラ」製作委員会
The first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh debuted worldwide on Netflix in December 2022.

Yuuki Kaji is reprising his role from the main series as Meliodas. Mikako Komatsu is voicing Meliodas' son Tristan as a boy, while Ayumu Murase is voicing Tristan as a teenager.

Other cast members include:

The project features a new original story written by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki, and centers on Meliodas' son Tristan. Netflix describes the story:

14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions?
The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…

Bob Shirahata is directing the films, with Noriyuki Abe as supervising director. Rintarou Ikeda penned the scripts, and Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack are animating. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music. SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:XAI performs the first film's theme song "Lemonade."

Sources: Netflix's anime YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives