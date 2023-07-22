Adult Swim Reveals Trailers for Uzumaki, Ninja Kamui, FLCL: Grunge Anime

Adult Swim revealed trailers for the Uzumaki , Ninja Kamui , and FLCL: Grunge anime on Saturday. FLCL: Grunge will debut on September 9, and Ninja Kamui will premiere later this year. The video for Uzumaki does not reveal a debut window, but Jason DeMarco confirmed on Twitter the anime is coming later this year.

Region-locked to U.S. only



The anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but the anime was delayed to 2021. It was again delayed to October 2022, and then delayed again in June 2022.

The four-episode Uzumaki mini-series will premiere on Toonami .

Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive and Studio Akatsuki. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.

Unavailable in Japan



FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime.

Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures . The CGI anime will center on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime will have a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT . The anime will take place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.

The Pillows will be providing music for both anime.

Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The God of High School ) is directing the futuristic action/adventure anime Ninja Kamui . Takeshi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai , Star Wars: Visions , Batman Ninja ) is designing the characters. Park's new studio E&H production and Sola Entertainment ( Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim, Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Ultraman ) are producing the series. Adult Swim describes the anime:

Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin - a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming “death,” Joe will re-emerge as his former self - Ninja Kamui - to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

Adult Swim also posted the trailers for FLCL: Grunge , Ninja Kamui , and Lazarus on Twitter.

We are blessed Toonami fans #adultswimfest #adultswim #toonami



FLCL Grunge - coming 9/9

Ninja Kamui - teaser - coming in 2023

Lazarus - Preview of new series pic.twitter.com/wYLlxGF8eO — adult swim (@adultswim) July 23, 2023