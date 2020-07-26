Uzumaki Anime Delayed to 2021

Adult Swim began streaming a teaser video on Sunday for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga. The video is the same as the video streamed in August 2019, but the description on the video reveals that the anime will debut in 2021. The anime was previously slated to debut this year.

Adult Swim is also streaming a 13-minute interview with director Hiroshi Nagahama . Both the teaser and the interview also aired on Toonami as part of the Toonami "panel" at the Adult Swim Con digital event.

The anime's Japanese cast includes:

The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami . The anime was originally slated to debut on Toonami before it premiered in Japan, and it is currently unclear if that is still the case after the delay to 2021. Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushishi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive . Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.