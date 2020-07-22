Uzumaki Anime Unveils 1st Episode's Japanese Cast

The official Twitter account for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga revealed on Wednesday the full Japanese cast for the anime's first episode.

The newly announced cast includes:

Previously announced cast members include:

Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima

as Kirie Goshima Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito

The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami this year, before it will premiere in Japan. Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.