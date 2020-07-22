News
Uzumaki Anime Unveils 1st Episode's Japanese Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the anime of Junji Ito's Uzumaki horror manga revealed on Wednesday the full Japanese cast for the anime's first episode.
The newly announced cast includes:
- Toshio Furukawa as Kirie's Father
- Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi's Father
- Mika Doi as Yukie Saito
- Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami
- Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama
- Wataru Hatano as Okada
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Tsumura
- Kouichi Toochika as Yokota
- Ami Fukushima as Shiho
- Gen Sato as Boy 1
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Boy 2
- Anna Nagase as Girl
- Kōsuke Okamoto as Attendee 1
Previously announced cast members include:
- Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima
- Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito
The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami this year, before it will premiere in Japan. Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushi-Shi) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.
The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.
The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.
Source: Uzumaki anime's Twitter account