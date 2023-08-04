Shochiku Cancels All Performances for Demon Slayer Kabuki Play Scheduled for February-March 2024

Warning: this article contains statements about a possible suicide. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

announced on Wednesday that it has canceled all the planned performances of the Kabuki play adaptation of'smanga due to "various circumstances." The play was slated to run in Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo in February-March 2024.

Shochiku also used wording that means that the play is postponed, but did not provide any information about when the play might run instead.

The play is part of the Super Kabuki II (Second) series, which incorporates contemporary technology into traditional Kabuki.

Ichikawa Ennosuke IV had been slated to serve as the play's general director, and he also would have appeared in the play. However, the actor was indicted on July 28 for allegedly assisting in his parents' double suicide on May 17-18. Prosecutors believe it was part of a family suicide pact.

On May 17, Ennosuke allegedly gave his parents excessive sleeping drugs, which led to their deaths, before collapsing himself. Ennosuke was arrested on June 27 on suspicion of assisting in his mother's death. He was served another arrest warrant on July 18 on suspicion of assisting in his father's death as well.



Sources: Shochiku (link 2), Oricon via Crunchyroll