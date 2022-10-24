Demon Slayer Series Gets Kabuki Play in 2024

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is inspiring a Kabuki play that will open in Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo in February-March 2024. The play's staff opened an official website that unveiled a visual, cast, staff, and Super Kabuki II " Kimetsu no Yaiba " title.

The cast includes Ichikawa Somegorō VIII, Ichikawa Danko, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV , and Matsumoto Kōshirō X.

Kunio Sugihara is directing the play. Kensuke Yokouchi is writing the script. En'o Ichikawa II is supervising. Ichikawa Ennosuke IV is also serving as a general director.

The play is part of the Super Kabuki II (Second) series, which incorporates contemporary technology into traditional Kabuki.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The anime will continue with the Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen). Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

Source: Anime Eiga