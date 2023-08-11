Silent Witch Light Novels Get Prequel in Winter

© Matsuri Isora, Nanna Fujimi, Kadokawa

Silent Witch : Chinmoku no Majo no Kakushigoto

Silent Witch -another- Kekkai no Majutsushi no Nariagari

The sixth volume of authorand artist'slight novel series revealed on Thursday that the duo will create a prequel tentatively titled(Rise of the Barrier Mage). The story will follow Barrier Mage Louis Miller when he was still training as an apprentice in Minerva. The first volume will debut in winter.

The main novels' seventh volume is also scheduled for winter.

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels in June 2021.

Tobi Tana launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in July 2021. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 1.

Yen Press licensed the Silent Witch novels, and it describes the story:

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch , is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Yen Press also licensed Tana, Isora, and Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch manga.

Source: Silent Witch volume 6





