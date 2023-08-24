Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Game Releases in English in Late February 2024

Game now launches for PS5, Switch, PC

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

Shinigami: Shibito Magire

Death Mark

Aksys Games announced on Thursday that it will release), the sequel to itshorror visual novel, in late February 2024 for5,Switch, and PC. The game was previously set to release for Switch, PS4, and. AnCD with 14 tracks (pictured at right) is available on through the North American Aksys Online Store.

The "school legend spirits horror adventure" game launched in Japan for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 1 after a delay.

Aksys Games describes the game:

In Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II , Kazuo Yashiki is back in H City to investigate supernatural occurrences at Konoehara Academy. As in previous editions of the game, the developers have drawn on Japanese myths and folklore to create an immersive and nuanced tale of terror. Some old faces return to aid Yashiki in his quest, and a 2D side-scrolling mode offers a new way to explore locations. Be ready, for when a spirit does attack, crucial mistakes mean certain death.

The original Death Mark game launched in Japan in June 2017 for PlayStation Vita and then on PS4 in January 2018. Aksys Games released the game in English on PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in October 2018. Sprit Hunter: NG released in English for PS4, Switch, PS Vita, and PC in October 2019. The game launched in Japan on the PS Vita in Japan in September 2018, and shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2019.



Source: Press release