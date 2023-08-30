Himitsu Season 0 Manga Resumes After 2-Year Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so author could prepare for new arc

Himitsu Season 0

This year's October issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's), the spinoff series to Shimizu'sphilosophical science fiction suspense manga, is returning from a two-year hiatus in the magazine's next issue.

The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so that the author could prepare for a new arc.

Shimizu debuted the manga in October 2012. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 2021. The manga tells the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original series.

The original mystery manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

The manga inspired a live-action film in August 2016.