Himitsu Season 0 Manga Goes on Hiatus

This year's October issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Friday that Reiko Shimizu 's Himitsu Season 0 ( Himitsu - The Genesis ), the spinoff series to Shimizu's Himitsu - Top Secret philosophical science fiction suspense manga, is going on hiatus for a while so that the author can prepare for a new arc. When the manga's resumption date is decided, the magazine will announce it on its website or official Twitter account.

Shimizu debuted the manga in October 2012. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on July 5. The manga tells the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original manga.

The original mystery manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

The manga inspired a live-action film in August 2016.